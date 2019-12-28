USPS mail carrier shot in Houston; $50K reward offered for info on shooter

article

Houston Police are investigating the shooting of a mail carrier in the 10000 block of Cedardale Drive.

Neighbors say they heard gunfire and saw the mail carrier down in the front yard of a home.

The mail carrier's condition is unknown at this time.

The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter. Anyone is with information is asked to call 205-326-2908 or visit http://postalinspectors.uspis.gov

This is a developing story. We are working to gather more details.