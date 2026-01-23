Recycling plant fire in Goodrich, 'explosions' reported by fire department

Polk County Office of Emergency Management reported a recycling plant fire on Friday in Goodrich.

Recycling plant fire in Goodrich

What we know:

According to officials, responders were called to USA Recycling on Highway 59 South near Lake Livingston.

At this time, traffic is being detoured to FM 2665 and nearby residents are asked to stay indoors until the fire is suppressed.

The Goodrich Volunteer Fire Department stated they responded within three minutes. The called in other neighboring fire departments to help due to "explosions happening" and the chance of more happening.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long the fire has been burning and if there are any environmental impacts.