US Defense Department official charged in facilitating dog fighting ring

A Department of Defense official and another man have been charged with facilitating a clandestine dog fighting ring that authorities say executed the animals that lost the fights.

Officials say Frederick Douglass Moorefield, Jr., 62, of Arnold, Maryland, and Mario Damon Flythe, 49, of Glen Burnie, Maryland face promoting and furthering animal fighting venture charges.

The two made their initial appearances on September 28.

According to the Department of Justice, Moorefield, who served as the Deputy Chief Information Officer for Command, Control, and Communications, for Office of the Secretary of Defense, and Flythe, used an encrypted messaging app to discuss dogfighting with people across the U.S.

Pit bulls found at Moorefield's home on Sept. 6 were allegedly being trained for dog fighting, according to the DOJ. (U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland)

Moorefield allegedly used the code name "Geehad Kennels" while Flythe used the code name "Razor Sharp Kennels" to identify their dogfighting operations.

Officials say Moorefield and Flythe used the app to discuss how to train dogs for illegal fights, exchanged dogfighting videos, and arranged and coordinated dogfights.

They also allegedly discussed betting on dogfighting, dogs that died as a result of dogfighting, and circulated news reports about dogfighters who had been caught. They also allegedly discussed how to conceal themselves from law enforcement.

According to the DOJ, twelve dogs were recovered and seized by federal agents after law enforcement officers executed search warrants at Moorefield and Flythe’s residences in Maryland.

Authorities also say they recovered veterinary steroids, training schedules, a carpet that appeared to be stained with blood, and a weighted dog vest with a patch reading "Geehad Kennels."

Officers also say they seized a electrical plug and jumper cable device, which officials believe is consistent with devices used to execute dogs that lose dogfights.

If convicted, Moorefield and Flythe each face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

According to FOX News, Moorefield is no longer employed by the government.