US Chambers of Commerce calling organized retail crime a nationwide emergency

The U.S. Chambers of Commerce have addressed what they are calling a nationwide emergency. They are seeing a rise in organized retail theft, and they’ve now written to Congress to take action.

Local businesses tell FOX 26, shoplifters are hurting the bottom line.

MORE CONSUMER NEWS

"We’ve had several incidents where they come in as a group, at least two people And one is the distracter, '' says Dr. Sairah Malik, of ProOptic Eye Care

The National Retail Federation says in a recent survey, 54% of small business owners in a recent study experienced an increase in shoplifting in 2021. Organized retail crime cost stores an average of over $700,000 per $1 billion in sales in 2020, up more than 50% in the last five years.

LATEST MONEY NEWS

Dr. Malik says they’ve had to adjust how they operate their business, only taking walk-ins only when they are fully staffed.

"We’ve had several meetings all the time on how to recognize what’s happening," said Malik. "It’s unfortunate because small businesses in the last two years have been struggling so much, and all businesses post-COVID are just coming out and trying to re-build."

She says the shoplifters are getting away with high-end merchandise, mostly sunglasses and expensive frames.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

As the Chambers of Commerce says the problem continues to grow, they are urging Congress to pass legislation that would stop the sale of stolen goods on online marketplaces. They're saying retail theft and organized retail crime requires swift response of policymakers.

"We do have cameras, and we submit everything to the police," says Dr. Malik.

For full letter to Congress, see below or click here.