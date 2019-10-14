UPS looks to fill more than 2,800 Houston-area seasonal jobs

article

UPS is hiring more than 2,800 people in the Houston area to help with the busy holiday shipping season. This is part of the company's initiative to hire 100,000 seasonal employees nationwide.

UPS says 35% of the people they hired in the past four years for the holiday season have stayed with the company as permanent employees.

UPS is hiring at the following Houston local locations.

• Willowbrook 11802 N Gessnar Road, Houston, TX 77064

• Stafford 13922 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX 77477

• Sweetwater 8330 Lane, Houston TX 77037

• Mykawa 7110 Mykawa Rd, Houston TX 77033

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21 per hour. Package handlers and driver helpers start at $14 per hour.

Here is the breakdown of positions offered in the Houston area:

Willowbrook

• 412 Package Handlers

• 15 Delivery and Tractor-Trailer Drivers

• 327 Driver Helpers

Advertisement

Stafford

• 250 Package Handler

• 44 Delivery Drivers

• 337 Driver Helpers

Sweetwater

• 99 Package Handlers

• 84 Delivery and Seasonal Feeder Drivers

• 259 Driver Helpers

Mykawa

• 125 Package Handlers

• 66 Delivery Drivers

• 193 Driver Helpers

Anyone interested in applying for these jobs should head to upsjobs.com

