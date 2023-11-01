UPS is looking to fill 60,000 seasonal positions for the holidays during a national hiring event this week.

UPS "Brown Friday" will consist of hundreds of in-person and virtual events on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4.

FILE PHOTO. A UPS delivery truck is seen parked in Pittsburgh. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The company says they are hiring for warehouse workers, drivers, CDL drivers and helpers around the country.

A hiring event is being held in Houston on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8330 Sweetwater Lane. The company is hiring to fill seasonal support driver, warehouse worker and driver helper positions at two different UPS locations in Houston. Those interest should RSVP online.

The company says most applicants will have a job in 20 minutes or less.

According to UPS, package car driver positions begin at $23 per hour, and package handler and most driver helper positions begin at $21 per hour. The company says seasonal positions are also a good way to get a foot in the door for a permanent role.

For a full list of hiring events and more information on the sessions, click here.