A watch party full of University of Houston basketball fans left downtown Houston disappointed Friday night after their favorite team lost to the University of Miami.

"It’s a heartbreaker right now," said one fan. "They’re better than this. They’re playing too soft."

RELATED: GREAT SEASON, COUGARS! Houston falls to Miami in Sweet 16 | Final score 89-75

Hundreds of fans arrived early and energized to the watch party outside the George R. Brown Convention Center.

"We have been here for every tournament game so far, sitting in these exact seats, and wearing these exact clothes," said Sarah Hassan. "So, we cannot jinx it. We are diehard fans."

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 24: Head coach Kelvin Sampson of the Houston Cougars speaks to players in a huddle during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Center on M Expand

The University of Miami took an early lead over UH. However, the large crowd in red never gave up hope.

"The Cougars have a fan base that goes way deep," said Romulo Ramos. "We’re always going to be here to support win or lose, that’s what I love about it."

The Cougars are now eliminated from the NCAA tournament. University of Houston fans say they’re confident their favorite team will be back in the Sweet 16 next season.

"They had a great season," said one UH fan. "I can’t believe Miami got us."

"Excellent season," said Bryan Crowder. "Loved it. I enjoyed it. Go Coogs, good job. Just got to get suited up for next year."