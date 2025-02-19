The Brief Bond was set at a total of $15 million for Eric Latroy Brown. He is accused of raping and robbing a University of Houston student. He is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated sexual assault



Bond has been set at a total of $15 million for the man accused of raping and robbing a University of Houston student in a parking garage.

Eric Latroy Brown, 40, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated sexual assault. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Bond set for Eric Brown

Court officials say Brown refused to appear in court overnight and refused public defender representation.

Still, his charges were read in court, and his bond and conditions of his release were set.

By the numbers:

His bond was set at $5 million for each of the three charges – for a total of $15 million.

Bond conditions:

If he posts bond, he must abide by several conditions that include 24-hour house arrest and GPS monitoring. He is also banned from going within 1,000 feet of any university campus in Texas.

What's next:

His next court hearing is set for Thursday.

University of Houston student sexually assaulted

The backstory:

The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 in the UH Welcome Center Parking Garage on Wheeler Avenue.

According to documents from the Harris County District Clerk's Office, the victim was cleaning trash out of her car when a man, now identified as Brown, approached her and asked for a pen. The victim told Brown she didn't have a pen, and that's when he allegedly pulled out a knife, held it against her, and threatened to kill her if she didn't keep quiet.

Brown reportedly forced the victim into her car before raping her. He then allegedly stole mail out of the victim's car, and she reportedly gave him about $30 for him to leave.

UH sexual assault suspect arrested

Brown was arrested Tuesday afternoon, more than a week after the assault and just hours after authorities announced a $5,000 reward for his arrest.

According to METRO police, their officers took him into custody around 3 p.m. at the EaDo Platform, located at Texas and Emancipation Streets. He was booked into jail.

Brown recaptured::

This wasn't the first time he was taken into custody by police following the incident. He was detained that same night but was let go, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office did not file formal charges until Feb. 12.

There have been conflicting statements between the District Attorney's Office and the university about why Brown was put back on the streets, but Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said Tuesday that he has full faith in the competency of the University of Houston Police Department.

"From the very beginning of this investigation, UHPD has been professional and very, very diligent and done an exceptional job at collecting the evidence and presenting it to us in regards to the sex assault. So we have at our office zero concern about the quality of this case," Teare said.

We also heard from the UH police chief for the first time since all of this happened. He blames communication issues within his department for the oversight, but also says he takes full responsibility for it.

What they're saying:

The University of Houston is asking their students to remain vigilant.

"While this arrest provides some relief, our work to enhance campus security continues. We have increased police presence, expanded security patrols and strengthened partnerships with local law enforcement to ensure a secure environment for our campus community," the university said, in part, in a statement. "We encourage everyone to remain vigilant, stay aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity to UHPD at (713) 743-3333."

Dig deeper:

Wanted University of Houston assault suspect arrested by authorities