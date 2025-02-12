Documents: University of Houston sexual assault suspect identified, charged ahead of student protest

The Brief Eric Latroy Brown (also known as "Erik") has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery. Court documents say Brown approached the victim by her car, then eventually pulled a knife and threatened to kill her before assaulting her. UH students held a protest on Wednesday in response to the recent string of crimes on campus.



A man has been charged in connection to a sexual assault incident that happened in a University of Houston parking garage.

Information from court documents

What we know:

The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the UH Welcome Center Parking Garage on Wheeler Avenue.

According to documents from the Harris County District Clerk's office, the victim was cleaning trash out of her car when a man, now identified as 40-year-old Eric Latroy Brown (also known as "Erik"), approached her and asked for a pen. The victim told Brown she didn't have a pen, and that's when he allegedly pulled out a knife, held it against her, and threatened to kill her if she didn't keep quiet.

Brown reportedly forced the victim into her car before raping her. He then allegedly stole mail out of the victim's car, and she reportedly gave him about $30 for him to leave.

At about 11:40 p.m. Friday, documents say two UHPD officers were on a patrol in the garage when they approached a man who matched the assault suspect's description.

Brown's arrest allegedly took several minutes as he "became aggressive" and "was not complying with repeated commands" to get on the ground. Officers allegedly tased Brown during the struggle. The two officers reported they were injured by Brown, and they wanted to press charges.

The university announced on Saturday that a suspect had been arrested in connection to the assault. Officials tell FOX 26 that he has since been released.

A warrant has now been issued for Brown's arrest, according to a letter from UH.

UH students protest

What they're saying:

Students at the University of Houston planned a protest on Wednesday in response to a recent string of crimes on campus. In addition to the assault, three crimes have been reported in or near the Welcome Center Garage within the last week.

Student organizations are advocating for transparency, collaboration between the university and students, infrastructure and community-based resources and programs.

In Their Own Words:

The other side:

When the assault arrest was announced on Saturday, officials stated that four officers will patrol the Welcome Center Garage 24/7. They also announced that the university's Executive Steering Committee on Safety and Security will meet to "develop a comprehensive plan with both immediate and long-term strategies."

On Wednesday, the university sent the following letter to students:

"Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

We want to address recent safety concerns on and around our campus and provide a clear update on the steps we are taking to protect our community. The recent incidents have been unusual in both their nature and frequency, and are of significant concern. We are taking decisive actions to deter future occurrences.

Rapidly Working Cases

We are aggressively pursuing all cases and working closely with Harris County law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s office, which accepted charges this morning for the individual initially arrested Friday for the recent sexual assault on campus. The University of Houston Police Department continues to work around the clock to investigate incidents, collect evidence and bring the offenders to justice. The University’s CARE team is providing resources and support to the victims of recent crimes.

Case Updates:

Charges were filed in the sexual assault case. A new arrest warrant has been issued.

Police believe the two scooter robberies are related. There is no connection between the robberies and the sexual assault.

Police are in the beginning phases of the investigation of the cell phone theft incident from last evening.

UHPD is investigating the recent cases through all means available, including video and photo resources and in collaboration with other local agencies.

Enhanced Security Measures

We have significantly increased security personnel and patrols across campus.

Increased Patrols: Additional security personnel are on bikes and carts patrolling all of campus, including all parking areas and high-traffic areas.

Expanded Security Staff: UHPD has always patrolled 24/7, and we expanded patrols last week. Additionally, new security staff were deployed beginning last night. We have more than doubled the campus security officers patrolling and monitoring grounds, buildings and parking areas.

Enhanced Visibility: We are working on immediate solutions to improve the visibility of our security team, including the placement of improved lighting systems on UHPD bicycles and carts.

Additional Targeted Coverage: More security officers are stationed at our six parking garages and 10 surface lots as well as at bikes and scooters racks.

Help Us Keep Campus Safe

Campus security is a community effort. Everyone can help in ensuring a safe campus environment by reporting incidents, even minor ones, immediately.

Crimes happen in seconds. If you see something, say something. Report any suspicious activity.

Contact UHPD: If you have information regarding ongoing investigations, please contact UHPD. For non-emergencies, call 713-743-3333. Call 911 in an emergency.

We understand these recent events are unsettling, and we are determined to keep you informed and safe. We recognize that our security measures must be robust to be effective.

Sincerely,

Raymond S. Bartlett

Senior Vice President for Administration and Finance"

Big picture view:

The University of Houston stated they are working to increase security measures on campus.

According to a statement, the University of Houston is in the midst of an $18 million campus lighting and security project. During the first phase, which was completed in fall 2024, 34 additional lights, 11 emergency call boxes, 54 surveillance cameras and additional security signage were installed.

School officials said, "We are in phase two of the project and five additional parking areas have been analyzed to determine the quantity and types of new lighting required for uniform output throughout the lots, including LED lighting conversion and improved lumens per square foot for safety. Construction on this project will continue over the next year. The entire lighting and security project is scheduled for completion at the end of spring 2026."

You can review current and upcoming safety and security enhancements below or by clicking here.

Maps of current and upcoming safety and security enhancements at the University of Houston (Source: University of Houston)

By the numbers:

Another item that students have used is Cougar Ride.

Cougar Ride is an on-demand service and runs from 9p-2a on Sunday nights and 7p-2a on Monday through Thursday nights. It runs to set and published shuttle stops and is accessed through the UH Go App.

Spring 2025 Semester Statistics

463 Cougar Ride trips completed

733 riders have boarded the Cougar Ride (multiple riders tend to ride on one trip)

81 trips were no shows (driver showed up but no one was at stop)

Average wait time for Cougar Ride is 10.8 minutes.

Fall 2024 Semester Statistics

3,106 riders utilized the program