United flight diverted to Chicago after reports of possible bomb threat

A United Airlines flight headed to Los Angeles from New Jersey was diverted to Chicago after the crew reported a safety issue Wednesday morning.

The FAA says Flight 1533 landed safely at Chicago O'Hare International Airport around 7:40 a.m. local time.

The Boeing 787 departed from Newark Liberty International Airport and was headed to Los Angeles International Airport.

A passenger on the flight said someone allegedly went into the bathroom and made a bomb threat by writing on the mirror. The passenger posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that everyone aboard had to leave their bags and belongings on the plane.

The FAA is currently investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.