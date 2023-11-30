In a significant move to boost the local economy and enhance air travel, United Airlines announced a massive $2.6 billion expansion project at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston. The expansion, a crucial component of the airline's United Next growth plan, aims to accommodate the growing number of passengers, especially with the upcoming World Cup.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed enthusiasm for the project. He stressed its potential to generate thousands of jobs and facilitate millions of passengers' seamless travel through the city's hub. The mayor promised to expedite necessary permits to support expansion implementation.

As part of the United Next growth plan, the expansion includes the addition of 40 gates at IAH specifically designed to accommodate larger aircraft. This strategic move is expected to result in a remarkable 40% increase in overall capacity for peak travel dates in 2026 compared to 2023.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby provided further insights into the project. The expansion includes the transformation of Terminal B. This will soon boast an expanded United ClubSM location and an Early Bag Storage facility. Additionally, passengers can look forward to a direct flight to Georgetown, Guyana, further enhancing the airline's global connectivity.

As the World Cup draws closer, increased capacity and improved facilities at IAH will make Houston an even more attractive and efficient travel hub.