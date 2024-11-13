United Airlines debuts direct flight from Houston to Medellín, bolstering Texas as a hub for Latin America

United Airlines has commenced a new direct flight service from Houston to Medellín, Colombia, setting a milestone as the carrier expands its reach to become the primary gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean from Texas.

At George Bush Intercontinental Airport, passengers and airline personnel shared the excitement during a ribbon-cutting event marking the occasion. United's introduction of the daily non-stop service streamlines the journey for many travelers who previously faced layovers en route to the Colombian city.

"I’m a part of history," said Ivory Bickle, one of the travelers aboard the inaugural flight. Bickle, like many others accustomed to connecting flights through Miami, now appreciates the direct access. "It's a great thing," he noted, reflecting a sense of historic participation.

Giselle Santiago, another elated customer, celebrated the convenience: "We're one flight, four hours away from seeing our family," sharing the sentiment prevalent among passengers.

Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances for United, emphasized the flight's broader importance. He said it's connecting cultures and economies.

"It's the first flight from west of the Mississippi into Medellín," Quayle stated. "Houston is a key melting pot, a Latin driver and the gateway to Latin America."

Andres Diaz, the Consulate General of Colombia, seized the moment to encourage visits to his native country. "It’s a direct flight, and enjoy everything Colombia has to offer."

The new service also proved significant for unique travelers such as Emily, a traveling dog influencer, who along with her owner, Lisa York, found the direct flight notably convenient.

"Traveling direct makes things so much easier, especially if you’re traveling with your little fur babies," York said.

For Gustavo Marin, the direct service to Medellín held a poignant connection, a homecoming facilitated by United's expanded offerings.

"It’s an incredible moment," Marin described, alluding to his family's immigration history and return journey.

Marin has participated in 39 inaugural flights, and he waited for this one to Medellín to make it his 40th, one to remember.

United plans to continue adding more direct flights from Houston, enriching its network and providing additional travel options.

Through its partnership with the Oaxaca Tourism Board, United Airlines, and Aeropuertos Mexicanos, the first direct flight from Houston to Puerto Escondido, Mexico will take off in April 2025. The new route will serve as weekly Saturday flights.