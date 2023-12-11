Unidentified dead body found inside of a burning car in Southwest Houston
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating a person found dead inside a burning trunk of a car at 14500 Nelson Street on Dec. 9.
A car on fire was found on the side of the road around 6:30 a.m. by HFD paramedics and officers. After extinguishing the fire, police discovered a body inside the trunk, according to officials.
Houston police are awaiting to find the cause of death from the autopsy results. Police say the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is awaiting verification of the suspect's identity, gender and cause of death.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.