Fmr UH, Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin to lead USFL's Houston Gamblers

We are just 100 days ahead of the United States Football League (USFL) kicking off for the inaugural season, and the league marked the occasion Thursday by announcing some of the head coaches, one of whom is a well-known Houstonian!

Leading the Houston Gamblers is Kevin Sumlin, a major football figure in Texas.

Sumlin went 35-17 as the head coach for the University of Houston before moving to Texas A&M where he went 51-26.

"A new league like the USFL provides opportunities for coaches as well as players, and I’m very excited to have this opportunity to be a head coach at the professional level," Coach Sumlin said in a statement. I love coaching football players, it’s in my blood, and there are many, many athletes who are hungry to play high-quality football. I can’t wait to build my team and work with them this spring."

