UH Athletics suspends voluntary workouts after six students test positive for COVID-19

The University of Houston Department of Athletics is immediately suspending all voluntary workouts for student-athletes, after six UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

UH reports the decision was made in consultation with internal and external medical experts.

Due to the positive cases and the increase in the number of positive tests in the greater Houston area over the last week, they decided to pause the voluntary workouts.

The university says the student-athletes were symptomatic.

The impacted students have been placed in isolation and contact tracing procedures have been initiated following protocol, according to the school.

During the pause in voluntary workouts, UH Athletics says it will continue its "stringent cleaning and sanitization protocols in all facilities."

