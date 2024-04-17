Ohio man charged with murder after allegedly shooting, killing Uber driver he believed was scamming him

article

An 81-year-old Ohio man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed an Uber driver he thought was trying to scam him.

William Brock has been charged with one count of murder in the Clark County Municipal Court, in connection to the death of 61-year-old Loletha Hall.

A local CBS station reported that the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said last month that Brock called 911 to report he had shot someone on his South Charleston property who was trying to rob him.

First responders arrived on the scene and found Hall on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and Brock with injuries to his head and ear.

William Brock is seen pointing a gun at Loletha Hall in March, before she was allegedly shot and killed. (Clark County Sheriff's Office)

A preliminary investigation revealed Brock was the victim of a phone scam involving a relative who was incarcerated, and the scammer allegedly threatened and demanded money from Brock.

Hall, who worked as an Uber driver, was looped into the scam after receiving communications from the same scammer who contacted Brock, through the Uber application.

The scammers allegedly asked Hall to go to Brock’s home to pick up a package for delivery. But investigators reportedly said Hall did not know about the scam when she drove to Brock’s property to pick up the package.

William Brock is seen pointing a gun at Loletha Hall in March, before she was allegedly shot and killed. (Clark County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office reportedly said Hall was unarmed and suffering from medical conditions. She also did not make any threats towards Brock, nor any demands other than to ask for the package the Uber app sent her to pick up.

After Hall arrived at Brock's home, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her, demanding the identities of the people she spoke to over the phone.

Video of the incident captured from a dash camera showed Hall walking toward the home, followed by Brock pointing a gun at her. The two walk out of frame before Hall is heard saying, "Stop. Stop, or I’ll call 911."

A gunshot immediately gets fired and Brock says, "Nope. You’re not leaving," and demanding her to give him the phone.

Hall can be heard horrifically screaming for help when five more shots are fired off, followed by Brock, again, telling her to give him her phone.

Hall continued to scream, and the dash footage captured Brock saying he would shoot her in the head.

"Don’t do that. Please don’t," Hall said.

Hall was shot as she attempted to get in her car and leave, while Brock was injured during a scuffle between the two at the car door. He allegedly shot Hall two more times.

The sheriff’s office did not respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital about the incident.

Uber told Fox News Digital they have spoken with Hall’s family and are keeping them in their thoughts.

The company also said the account for the person who ordered the Uber service has been banned.

"This is a horrific tragedy, and our hearts continue to be with Loletha’s loved ones as they grieve," an Uber spokesperson said. "We have been in contact with law enforcement and remain committed to supporting their investigation."

