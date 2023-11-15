Uber cracking down on users who give bad ratings to get refunds

article

Uber is taking action against customers providing bad ratings to drivers to get a refund.

The San Francisco-based company is instituting a new system to identify customers listing false claims.

There will also be an expanded review center to offer more information on why an account is deactivated, and drivers can request a review of the decision by providing audio or video recordings.

"We strive to promote safety for everyone who uses Uber—but the reality is that people sometimes make false accusations, often with the intent of getting a refund from Uber," the company wrote in a blog post.

Uber added that they are excluding low ratings outside the drivers' control, like traffic, and will continue doing it.

Separately, drivers accused of drug-impaired driving will have the option to take a drug test through a nationwide partnership with LabCorp. Uber will cover the cost of the testing, no matter the outcome.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



