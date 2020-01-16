U.S. Coast Guard honors officers who saved woman’s life during Tropical Storm Imelda

The U.S Coast Guard is responsible for saving hundreds of lives each year. They are invaluable in our Gulf Coast Region with all of the flooding and hurricanes.

During the recent flooding of Tropical Storm Imelda, Julia Weisinger was in her car when she suddenly felt dizzy. She suffered a deadly aneurysm.

Her daughter was able to reach her, but floodwaters kept them from reaching medical help.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class James Chandler, an aviation survival technician at Air Station Houston, was able to reach her with his crew.

Chandler administered CPR for over 30 minutes in flight with the aid of Petty Officer 1st Class Andre Ramos and Lt. Sean Kshimetski.

Weisinger was able to reunite with her heroes and thank them for saving her life. Thanks to them, she was able to enjoy another Thanksgiving, Christmas and her 30th wedding anniversary with husband, Terry. As Weisinger says, she's not done yet!

