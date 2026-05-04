Christian Menefee and Al Green will participate in a debate on Monday evening.

The Democratic congressmen are facing off in a primary runoff on May 26. They are vying to represent Texas’ 18th Congressional District.

FOX 26 will livestream the debate at 5:30 p.m. May 4 on the FOX Local app for your phone or smart TV. You can also watch in the video player above or fox26houston.com/live.

We're proud to partner with the NAACP Houston branch for this event – pushing past the standard talking points to get you real answers on civil rights, public safety, and voting access.