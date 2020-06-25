Two Wells Fargo employees at Houston-area branches test positive for COVID-19

article

Wells Fargo Bank has confirmed two employees at different branches tested positive to COVID-19.

According to a statement, one employee at 8607 Westheimer Road branch in Houston and an employee at 8401 Broadway Street in Pearland tested positive.

Ty Morrison, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Communications at Wells Fargo, said the company quickly activated its protocols by deep cleaning the branches and is following all public health guidance.

He added all employees who were in prolonged, close contact with the affected employees were asked not to come into the office.

The employees will not be asked to use paid time off.

Morrison added both branch locations have resumed operations at this time, and have measures in place to ensure customers and branches are safe.

Those measures include utilizing drive-ups, offering some services by appointment only, using protective barriers, enacting social distancing measures, and performing enhanced cleaning.