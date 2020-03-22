Two shot, one critically injured at southeast Houston shooting

article

Two were shot in southeast Houston Sunday night, with one now in critical condition.

At 8:30 p.m., Houston Police and Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting at 6003 Gulf Freeway.

Initial responding units located two gunshot victims who were both transported to nearby trauma centers, one in critical condition.

HPD is waiting to hear if Homicide or major assaults are handling the incident.

This is a developing story.

