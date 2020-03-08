Two people dead after shooting at Texas City nursing home: TCPD

article

Texas City police are on the scene of shooting at an adult skilled nursing center.

The shooting was reported at about 2:45 p.m. at the Rio at Mainland Center in the 1000 block of Mainland Center Drive. The incident occurred in one of the facility's rooms and two people were shot and have died, Texas City Police Department officials confirmed.

The situation is contained to the room where the shooting happened. No other residents or staff were wounded, police confirmed. Police are not searching for a shooting suspect and this is not an active shooter situation.

One of the victims is a resident of the facility, a 79-year-old woman and the other is the resident's family member, a 90-year-old man, police said.

"At approximately 2:45 p.m., Texas City Police responded to shots fired at The Rio at Mainland Center, located at 1011 Mainland Center Drive, Texas City. Upon arrival, officers located a 90-year-old male and 79-year-old female deceased in a residential room. The Texas City Police Criminal Investigation and Identification Divisions were calLed to the scene. No other residents or staff of the facility were injured and the scene is secure. The names of the male and female victim are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin," said Cpl. Allen Bjerke with Texas City PD.

This is a developing story.

