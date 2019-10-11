Two new cases of vaping-related lung injury in Galveston County

article

Two Galveston County men have been diagnosed with lung injury from vaping.

These new cases bring Galveston County’s total to three since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began its investigation.

Galveston County Health District (GCHD) reports the three men were hospitalized, treated and discharged. This comes a month after another local man was diagnosed with lung injury.

According to GCHD, these cases fit the profile of the current multi-state outbreak of severe pulmonary disease associated with the use of e-cigarette products.

There have been 26 deaths and 1,299 lung injury cases associated with using e-cigarette, or vaping, products reported to the CDC from 49 states.

“This is a serious situation. These are life-threatening illnesses even for those who are otherwise completely healthy,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County local health authority.

All patients have reported a history of using e-cigarette products. E-cigarettes are devices that deliver an aerosol to the user by heating a liquid that usually contains nicotine, flavorings and other chemicals.

Advertisement

It can also be used to deliver marijuana and other substances.

Most patients report a history of using THC-containing products and the CDC reports the latest national and regional findings suggest products containing THC play a role in the outbreak.

“Youth and young adults should not be using e-cigarette products. Parents need to have this conversation with their children,” Keiser said. “Parents may not even realize their child is using these products. E-cigarette devices come in all shapes and sizes and can look like a pen, a USB stick and other everyday items. They are filled with volatile organic compounds, nicotine and other chemicals that are just not safe for any age.”