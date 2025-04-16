Two migrants face drug-related charges in Montgomery County

The Brief Francisco Antonio DelCid-Diaz and Mirian Deras face drug-related charges. Authorities seized more than 400 grams of cocaine. Montgomery County officials say both had ICE immigration detainers.



Two undocumented migrants were arrested in Montgomery County on Tuesday on drug-related charges.

Francisco Antonio DelCid-Diaz and Mirian Deras both had preset bonds and ICE immigration detainers.

Undocumented migrants arrested in Montgomery County

The backstory:

A narcotics search warrant was conducted on Carmen Boulevard in Conroe by Montgomery County Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Conroe Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Francisco Antonio DelCid-Diaz (L); Mirian Deras (R)

Deras and DelCid-Diaz were both charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. DelCid-Diaz had an additional charge for money laundering.

More than 400 grams of cocaine were seized along with money and multiple firearms.

Both are in custody at Montgomery County Jail.