Two Georgetown police officers shot, suspect killed in late night shooting

The Georgetown Police Department says that two of its officers are in stable condition after both were shot while responding to a burglary call Tuesday (2/25) night.

Officials say the incident happened at around 11:20 p.m. when police received a call about someone breaking into a home located in the 700 block of Garden Meadow Drive in Georgetown.

The first officer arrived with a minute and the suspect ran off into a dark area as the officer was approaching. Officials say the suspect immediately started shooting at the officer. The officer was hit twice, once in each leg in the upper thigh.

The first officer shot back as the second officer arrived from the opposite direction.

The second officer saw the gunfire exchange and as she was exiting her car the suspect turned towards her and started shooting. She shot back but was shot in the foot.

The suspect was killed and pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect has been identified but officials are not releasing the information at this time.

Both officers that were shot have been with the Georgetown Police Department for less than five years.

