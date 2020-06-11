Two dead, multiple injured in southwest Houston shooting

article

Houston police are on the scene of a shooting that left two people dead and injured four others.

The shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of Glenmont Drive in southwest Houston.

According to HPD, five people were hit by gunfire during a possible drive-by.

When officers arrived, they found two men dead at the scene.

Three injured victims were transported to a local hospital, one victim was treated at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.