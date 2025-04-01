Two charged in smuggling deaths of woman, child during recent South Texas flooding event

article

The Brief A woman and a child being smuggled into the U.S. died after the vehicle they were in went into a culvert on March 28, during recent floods. The driver, a 26-year-old Mexican national living in the U.S. illegally, was attempting to smuggle 5 people. Law enforcement was watching and tried to save all six in the vehicle.



A South Texas man and an undocumented Mexican national have been arrested after a human smuggling attempt left a woman and a 14-year-old child dead.

The backstory:

Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office say on March 28, 18-year-old Vicente Garcia Jr., of Roma, was taking one smuggled person to 26-year-old Jose Alexis Baeza-Combaluzier in McAllen. Baeza-Combaluzier, who was living in McAllen illegally, already had four smuggled people in his vehicle, and left the area with the five smuggled passengers. Baeza-Combaluzier stopped the vehicle due to a flooded road, according to the charges.

Law enforcement saw the suspected smuggling. They tried to make an approach, but Baeza-Combaluzier decided to drive through the flooded area. About half a mile later, he drove the vehicle into a canal.

Authorities jumped into the canal and began rescue operations, but two of the smuggled passengers died.

What's next:

Garcia was arrested and is expected to make his initial appearance before a judge on April 2.

Baeza-Combaluzier was already in custody and made his initial appearance March 31.

If convicted, Baeza-Combaluzier and Garcia could face up to life in prison or the possibility of a death sentence as well as a $250,000 maximum fine.

Border Patrol conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Weslaco Fire Department and sheriff’s offices in Hidalgo and Starr Counties. Assistant U.S. Attorney Devin V. Walker is prosecuting the case.