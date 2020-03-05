TV legend revealed as Taco on 'The Masked Singer'

Unlike last week when most of the panelists on “The Masked Singer” correctly guessed the identity of Mouse, nobody knew who was in the Taco costume.

But when the mask came off, it became clear most of the panel probably should have gotten this one right. After all, they had worked with Tom Bergeron on other projects.

Bergeron is a comedian and legendary TV show host. He’s best known as the host of “Dancing With The Stars,” the hit ABC show that Nicole Scherzinger once won and Robin Thicke once competed on.

“To be honest, the reason I wanted to do the show is because so many of the people who work on this show, I’ve worked with,” Bergeron said. “And the prospect of doing something in their midsts and fooling them was too good to pass up.”

Bergeron also served as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” a title he shares with fellow comedian Bob Saget. Thick guessed in a previous episode that Taco might be Saget.

“Bob’s about four or five inches taller than me,” Bergeron said. “But I thought, ‘Oh, he’s getting close.’”

This time around, Scherzinger guessed Barry Manilow. Thick guessed Howie Mandel. Jenny McCarthy thought it was Jerry Springer.

Taco’s clues included a menu with a major emphasis on the first two letters. That was meant to symbolize his two Emmy Awards.

He also said he finds the humor in everything, a nod to his comedy career.

Taco performed “Bossa Nova Baby” by Elvis Pressley and “Fly Me to the Moon,” by Frank Sinatra.

In the end, he became the final member of Group B to be sent home, leaving only Kitty, Banana and Frog advancing to the "Super 9."

Group C will take the stage for the first time next week.

This story was reported from Atlanta.