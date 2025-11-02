TSA wait times may exceed 60 minutes at Houston's Airports

The Brief TSA wait times at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) could exceed 90 minutes. TSA wait times at William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) could exceed 60 minutes. All passengers are strongly encouraged to arrive significantly earlier than usual to account for parking, baggage, and security screening.



Travelers flying out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) are being advised to arrive significantly earlier than usual as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) wait times are exceeding 90 minutes.

TSA Wait Times at IAH

What we know:

Airport officials released a statement urging travelers to factor in extra time for parking, checking luggage, and completing the security screening process.

Terminal and Security Changes

The high wait times are compounded by reduced checkpoint availability. The airport currently has only two TSA checkpoints operational: Terminal A and Terminal E.

Passengers flying United Airlines should note a specific change in procedure:

Travelers must check their baggage at Terminal C.

They must then proceed to Terminal E for security screening.

Due to the limited checkpoint availability and lengthy delays, all passengers are strongly encouraged to arrive early to ensure they make their flights.

TSA Wait Times at HOU

According to officials at William P. Hobby Airport, TSA wait times may exceed 60 minutes. Officials say to arrive early to give you enough time to park, check your bags and get through security.

"We appreciate your patience as our federal partners work to keep everyone safe," officials said in a statement on social media.