TSA at Houston airport finds shotgun hidden inside golf bag

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is reminding airline passengers about how to properly transport firearms after agents found a shotgun hidden inside a golf bag this week.

Shotgun found in golf bag

What we know:

TSA officers at George Bush International Airport (IAH) uncovered a camouflaged shotgun during an inspection of a golf bag. TSA officials called it a "swing and a miss" on social media.

The shotgun had a head cover and was hidden inside the bag with the irons.

TSA officials say concealing firearms or other prohibited items can lead to consequences, including fines.

What we don't know:

TSA officials did not include the identity of the passenger or what consequences that person faced.

Rules for traveling with firearms

What they're saying:

According to the TSA website, firearms are never allowed to travel through the passenger screening checkpoint. Firearms may only be transported in checked baggage.

The firearm must be unloaded and packed in a locked, hard-sided case before being brought to the airport. Only the passenger may have the key or lock combination.

Ammunition can be packed with the firearm, but not inside the weapon. The weapon cannot be loaded.

Locked cases that can easily be opened are not permitted.

You must take the properly packed firearm and ammunition directly to the airline ticket counter and declare it to the counter agent.

Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition. Passengers are urged to contact their airline directly for more information.