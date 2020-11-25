Trump told confidants he intends to pardon Michael Flynn: report

President Trump reportedly intends to pardon former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, one in a series to be issued before he leaves office.

Axios first reported the news Tuesday, citing two sources with direct knowledge. Sources with knowledge of the president’s thinking also told Fox News he plans to pardon Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to misleading the FBI about his contact with Russia, and has came to symbolize for conservatives how Justice Department officials abused their power in the Russia investigation.

Despite two guilty pleas from Flynn, the prosecution came under scrutiny after the release of FBI documents that indicated a plot to get Flynn to lie. "What is our goal?" read one of the FBI's notes. "Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?"

Following those revelations, Trump's Justice Department moved to drop its case against him but has since encountered hurdles in court. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected in August Flynn's plea to force a federal judge to drop his criminal case.

Former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn leaves after the delay in his sentencing hearing at US District Court in Washington, DC, Dec. 18, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Flynn's attorney, Sidney Powell, reportedly said she requested that Trump not issue a pardon, but the president publicly has been very sympathetic to Flynn's cause.

"What happened to General Michael Flynn, a war hero, should never be allowed to happen to a citizen of the United States again!" Trump tweeted in April.

