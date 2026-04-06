Laura Koppe apartment shooting: Suspect arrested, accused in girlfriend's murder

The suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of his girlfriend in the Eastex-Jensen area last week has been arrested, the Houston Police Department reported.

Suspect in Laura Koppe apartment shooting arrested

Eric Eugene Goosby (Photo credit: Houston Police)

Eric Eugene Goosby, 48, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm out of Harris County.

What we know:

Goosby is suspected to have shot his girlfriend, 50-year-old Monica Olivarez, after she was found by first responders in an apartment on Laura Koppe Road. Officials say she was found unresponsive at about 2 p.m. Monday and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, neighbors claimed to hear gunshots at about 9 p.m. Sunday night. They then saw Goosby leave the apartment alone.

Goosby has been booked in Harris County Jail.

He appeared in court on Monday and had bond denied.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.