Westheimer hit-and-run: Pedestrian killed, suspect found after leaving the scene

The Brief Houston police detained a suspect believed to have hit and killed a pedestrian in west Houston. Officials report a female was crossing the road when she was hit near Westheimer Road and Eldridge Parkway. It is not confirmed what charges the possible suspect could be facing.



Houston police located a suspect accused in a deadly hit-and-run in west Houston on Sunday evening.

Deadly hit-and-run in west Houston

What we know:

Around 9:18 p.m., patrol officers from the Westside were called to the intersection of Westheimer Road and Eldridge Parkway near West Oaks, says Houston Police Department Sergeant Kevin Bui.

Officials report a pedestrian was walking northbound on a crosswalk when they were hit by a grey Honda Civic. The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say they saw the suspect's vehicle leave the scene after they initially stopped.

Sgt. Bui says the patrol officers were able to locate the suspect's vehicle and a person of interest was detained.

An investigation is going alongside the District Attorney's Office.

What we don't know:

It is not confirmed what charges the possible suspect could be facing.