Trump speech: DJ Daniel receives tremendous honor during speech

DJ Daniel, who has gone viral in the past for receiving honorary badges, while battling cancer, received an honor that even shocked DJ.

What we know:

During President Trump's speech, DJ was recognized for receiving so many honorary badges from police departments across the country.

Photo of DJ Daniel being honored by President Trump during his address to Congress.

It was then that President Trump honored DJ, who was wearing his Houston Police Department Uniform, to be named an agent of the U.S. Secret Service.

Congratulations to DJ!