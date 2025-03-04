Expand / Collapse search

Trump speech: DJ Daniel receives tremendous honor during speech

Published  March 4, 2025 9:45pm CST
Houston
DJ Daniel, Houston boy battling cancer, made U.S. Secret Service agent

During his speech to Congress, President Donald Trump introduced Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel from Houston. The boy, who has been battling cancer for years, was sworn in as a Secret Service agent.

During President Trump's speech, DJ was recognized for receiving so many honorary badges from police departments across the country. 

Photo of DJ Daniel being honored by President Trump during his address to Congress. 

It was then that President Trump honored DJ, who was wearing his Houston Police Department Uniform, to be named an agent of the U.S. Secret Service. 

