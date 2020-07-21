Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'

In a press briefing on Tuesday, President Donald Trump offered sympathetic words to Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, who was arrested on federal charges for allegedly facilitating and participating in sexual acts with minors.

A reporter asked Trump whether he thought Ghislaine Maxwell will turn powerful men in.

“I don’t know. I haven’t been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump responded.

Trump added, “I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach, but I wish her well, whatever it is.”

Maxwell and Epstein socialized with well-known and powerful people over the years, including Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

Maxwell, 58, has remained behind bars since her arrest on July 2 after she was denied bail in the case. She faces charges of luring underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse.

An indictment alleged that Maxwell groomed the victims to endure sexual abuse and was sometimes there when Epstein abused them. It also alleged she lied during a 2016 deposition in a civil case.

In an interview with FOX News, Jane Doe, a woman who wished to protect her identity, said Maxwell sexually abused her dozens of times beginning in 1991. She said the abuse continued until she was 16. “She did rape me. I would say it’s more than 20 or 30 times,” she said. “She is just as evil as Jeffrey Epstein… She is a rapist.”

Maxwell pleaded not guilty to the charges during a video court hearing in Manhattan on July 14.

Federal officials were reportedly so worried Maxwell might take her own life after her arrest that they took away her clothes and sheets and made her wear paper attire while in custody, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

According to the Associated Press, the concern came in part because Epstein committed suicide in August 2019, while in custody on sex trafficking charges — just weeks after being confronted by two accusers.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution. He served 13 months, but with extensive work release.

This story was written from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed to this story.