Trump calls for notorious Alcatraz prison to be reopened

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, President Donald Trump called for San Francisco's infamous Alcatraz prison to be reopened to house America's most "ruthless and violent offenders."

"For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders...That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ," Trump said on his social media website.

What they're saying:

"When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets," Trump said in his post.

"We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally. The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The other side:

In response to the news of Trump's directive to federal officials about reopening Alcatraz, a spokesperson from the Governor's Office said, "Looks like it's distraction day again in Washington, D.C."

State Sen. Scott Wiener, who represents San Francisco, said reopening Alcatraz as a prison is "absurd."

"This major tourist attraction generates significant revenue for the federal government and supports many jobs. But apart from Trump’s continuing unhinged behavior, this action is part of Trump’s ongoing crusade to sabotage the rule of law…If Trump is serious about doing this, it’s just one more step in his dismantling of democracy — a domestic gulag right in the middle of San Francisco Bay," Wiener said.

KTVU contacted the San Francisco Mayor's Office for comment about Trump's directive to federal officials about reopening Alcatraz as a federal prison.

Dig deeper:

The notorious, maximum-security prison, also called "The Rock," shut down in 1963 after running for 29 years because of its high costs, according to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

Reopening the prison more than 60 years after its closure would likely require major upgrades at an unknown but significant cost.

Nearly 10 years after it ceased official operations, it reopened as part of a National Park Service unit, and tours can be scheduled to visit the island.

Famous gangsters Al Capone and George "Machine Gun Kelly" also spent time on the island, according to the BOP.

In its heyday, the prison housed over 200 inmates and was known for its harsh conditions and reportedly being inescapable.

Shortly after it ended its prison operations, it was briefly taken over by a group of Native Americans who claimed the island belonged to them before being forced off the island by federal authorities, the BOP said.

Today, Alcatraz serves as a tourist destination where visitors can walk through the facility.

Additionally, San Francisco hosts an annual "Escape From Alcatraz" triathlon, which includes a portion where swimmers swim from the island back to shore.