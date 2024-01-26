Truly Hard Seltzer releases limited edition Hot Wings Sauce flavor

The upcoming Super Bowl means companies are spicing up their products and Truly is taking it to a new level.

Truly, a well-known hard seltzer company is introducing a limited edition Hot Wings Sauce flavor. The unconventional addition to their lineup promises to add a spicy kick to the beverage just in time for the big game.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of Truly

The new flavor will be available starting on Jan. 29 on the company's online platform. The Hot Wings Sauce edition will not be available on store shelves.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Truly has emphasized that this bold flavor experiment will only be available while supplies last.