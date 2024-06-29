Expand / Collapse search
Hazmat spill on I-610 North Loop at Hardy Toll, truck overturned

Published  June 29, 2024 3:37pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Lanes of I-610 are closed after a truck overturned causing a hazmat incident on Saturday in north Houston.

All of the details are unknown at this time, but preliminary information states the accident occurred on I-610 North Loop Westbound at Hardy Toll Road and Spur 548.

A heavy truck appeared to have gotten into an accident and flipped over, causing a hazmat spill.

Traffic officials report four mainlanes are closed. No injuries have been reported.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.