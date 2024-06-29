Hazmat spill on I-610 North Loop at Hardy Toll, truck overturned

Lanes of I-610 are closed after a truck overturned causing a hazmat incident on Saturday in north Houston.

All of the details are unknown at this time, but preliminary information states the accident occurred on I-610 North Loop Westbound at Hardy Toll Road and Spur 548.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

A heavy truck appeared to have gotten into an accident and flipped over, causing a hazmat spill.

Traffic officials report four mainlanes are closed. No injuries have been reported.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.