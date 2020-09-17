Tropical Depression 22 forms in southern Gulf of Mexico

article

MIAMI — A new tropical depression has formed in the Gulf just hours after Hurricane Sally left.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami reported Thursday evening that Tropical Depression 22 had formed over the southwestern Gulf and was forecast to move slowly over the western Gulf into next week.

There was no threat to land as of Thursday night, but the center says the depression could become a tropical storm on Friday.

MORE TROPICAL WEATHER FORECASTS FROM FOX 26

The depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph) and was located Thursday night about 230 miles (370 kilometers) east of Tampico, Mexico, and about 330 miles (531 kilometers) southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande. The storm is moving about 5 mph (8 kph).

Advertisement

Hurricane Sally rolled through the area Wednesday with 105 mph (165 kph) winds, a surge of seawater, and 1 to 2 1/2 feet (0.3 to 0.8 meters) of rain in many places. Hundreds of people were trapped by floodwaters and had to be rescued Thursday by emergency workers using high-water vehicles and personal watercraft.

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR HURRICANE QUICKLIST



The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely monitoring developments. They will continue to keep you up-to-date online, on-air, and on social media.

You can also stay up-to-date 24 hours a day by downloading the free FOX 26 weather app. You'll receive weather alerts for your location, along with video weather updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.