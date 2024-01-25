Expand / Collapse search
Trinity County weather: Body of 74-year-old man found after trying to return to vehicle in high water

FOX 26 Houston

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas - The Trinity County Sheriff's Office reported on Thursday that the body of a 74-year-old man was found in swift water. 

According to authorities, they received a 911 call stating multiple cars were in high water in the location of Piney Creek Road. 

Authorities later learned that the 74-year-old Roy Beauchamp, who was from Corrigan, Texas, was missing after attempting to return to his vehicle to retrieve some items. 

Several agencies joined in the search for the man. 

Officials said around midnight, Beauchamp's body was found in swift water and rescued. 