Tree crashes through roof onto girls watching TV in living room

FOX 26 Houston

Video shows the ceiling cave in on top of two girls watching TV in the living room.

LUSBY, Md. - An indoor Ring surveillance camera recorded the terrifying moment a tree came crashing through a home’s roof.

It happened last week in Lusby, Maryland, a town on the Chesapeake Bay.

The two girls were reportedly uninjured.

Their father said a stainless steel refrigerator in the kitchen behind the girls, stopped the tree from fully falling through the living room, likely saving them from tragedy.