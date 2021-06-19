Treat your dad: Father’s Day deals, specials and freebies

What better way to spend Father's Day than by giving your dad the royal treatment?

Celebrate Dad at some of his favorite restaurants that are offering some great discounts on father-favorite foods. Whether it's a sweet dessert or a savory steak, check out these super special deals for a super special dad.

P. F. Chang's

This famous Asian chain is celebrating Father’s Day with the whole family. They’re offering four different carryout options for the meal, feeding as many as 10 people. The meals vary but all include lettuce wraps, soup, noodles or rice and choice of entree.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Through June 22, the steakhouse will offer a 25% bonus on online gift card purchases of $200 or more. Additionally, select locations will open early to accommodate families as well.

Macaroni Grill

This Italian restaurant is offering discounted electronic gift cards, now through Father’s Day. The cards are being marked down by 25% with the promo code DAD21.

TCBY

The Country's Best Yogurt is offering dads frozen yogurt, with the first six ounces free at participating locations. Custom frozen yogurt cakes and pies will be available to order on Father's Day as well.

Wienerschnitzel

Is Dad looking for something sweet? Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog chain, is offering a free Old-Fashioned Sundae at participating locations on June 20.

Ancestry DNA

Got questions about your family tree? Ancestry's popular at-home DNA kit is just $59 for Father's Day. One of the company's lowest prices ever, the deal will last until June 20, with no code necessary.

Applebee’s Grill and Bar

Celebrating everyone on this special day, this neighborhood restaurant is offering a free $10 gift card with the purchase of a $50 gift card from now until June 27.

TGI Fridays

Fridays are offering a $15 Bonus Bite card with every $50 e-gift card purchase. Bonus Bites cards are available while supplies last.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Celebrate Father’s Day weekend with Dunkin’ Donuts. Starting Saturday, June 19, through Sunday, June 20, guests can enjoy a free half-dozen donuts on orders of $12 or more via Grubhub at participating locations.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering $2 off any breakfast sandwich for loyalty members and 20% off all digital gift cards from now until Father’s Day.

Lowe’s Home Improvement

This home improvement store is offering discounted prices on tools and accessories. The items range from 25% off to 30% off.