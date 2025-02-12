Travis Scott hosting Community Action Week ahead of HBCU Celebrity Softball

Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation will host a Cactus Jack Foundation Community Action Week, a series of community-based events. Community Action Week will take place at multiple locations across Houston from February 11th to 16th ahead of his 3rd Annual HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic.

This year, the Cactus Jack Foundation’s community action week will be debuting the first-ever youth baseball clinic in partnership with the Houston Astros and the first-ever CACT.US Design Center Steam Youth workshop in partnership with NASA Space Center Houston. This event supports Scott’s longstanding commitment to providing scholarship opportunities for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). It is a cause that is important to Scott given his family’s longtime legacy studying, working at and supporting HBCUs.

Ticket proceeds will benefit the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, which provides financial support to HBCU seniors for final tuition fees and allows those students to graduate and receive their college diploma on-time.

The week commences with the Astros Foundation and Minute Maid Park hosting the third annual Cactus Jack HBCU Classic, a round-robin collegiate baseball tournament highlighting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their baseball programs, on opening weekend of Division I college baseball from Feb. 14-16. The Cactus Jack HBCU Classic will be a highlight of opening weekend of college baseball in 2024.

The six schools participating in the event include: