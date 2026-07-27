Traveler's Cart closing Montrose location after nearly 2 years

The Brief Traveler’s Cart in Montrose announced it will permanently close after service on Friday, July 31, after opening in October 2024. Guests can enjoy familiar cuisine at their sister restaurant, Traveler's Table, which will remain open. Management is actively helping some employees secure new jobs at other Houston restaurants.



If you are a fan of Traveler's Cart, you only have a few more days to stop by the Montrose restaurant before it closes its doors for good.

The team behind Traveler's Cart officially announced that they will be closing their doors after Friday, July 31.

Traveler's Cart closing their doors

Traveler’s Cart, located at 1401 Montrose Boulevard, will serve its last meal on Friday, July 31. The globally inspired street food restaurant originally opened on October 23, 2024, as a spin-off of the award-winning Traveler's Table.

Guests are encouraged to visit one last time as the team prepares to say goodbye.

What they're saying:

Director of Operations, Ryan Browne, expressed gratitude to the community for their support:

"We’re incredibly thankful to everyone who has supported Traveler’s Cart. While saying goodbye is never easy, we’re choosing to celebrate everything this restaurant has meant to our team and our guests. We hope the community will join us for one last meal before continuing the journey with us at Traveler’s Table."

What's next:

The restaurant's flavors and cuisine will continue at its sister restaurant, Traveler’s Table, which remains open. Guests looking for multi-cultural cuisine can head there to try their new menu, around-the-world brunch, and check out their upcoming Houston Restaurant Weeks dinner menu.

As the Montrose location prepares to shut down, leadership is working to help staff members transition into new roles. While some employees are transferring to Traveler's Table, others are looking for their next opportunity.

Local restaurant owners looking to hire available staff are asked to reach out directly to Browne via email at ryan@travelerstable.com.