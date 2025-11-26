Train derailment in Houston's East End; apartment evacuated as precaution
HOUSTON - A train derailment forced an apartment complex in the Greater East End area to evacuate, according to the Houston Fire Department.
What we know:
Crews with the department were called to the area near the intersection of Hughes Street and Harrisburg Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
According to officials, eight Union Pacific train cars were derailed. No injuries have been reported.
Officials say a nearby apartment complex was partially evacuated out of precaution, but residents have since been allowed to return home.
Houston Fire crews also inspected the scene and said they found no evidence of leaks.
Road closure
Why you should care:
According to Houston Fire, Union Pacific is now handling the scene, and their officials say it could take 12–14 to get the train back on track.
Residents are asked to avoid the area until the scene is clear.
The Source: Houston Fire Department