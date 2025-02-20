Expand / Collapse search
Train crashed with trailer in northwest Houston at North Post Oak Road

By
Published  February 20, 2025 9:36am CST
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A train became stalled in northwest Houston after it collided with a trailer truck Thursday morning.

Train crash on Hempstead Highway

The backstory:

The Houston Fire Department said firefighters were called at 7:03 a.m. to 9799 Hempstead Highway after a crash between a train and trailer.

Image 1 of 3

 

Authorities say there were no injuries reported.

Two METRO routes were delayed due to the stalled train, according to Houston METRO.

The Source: Information from this article was provided the Houston Fire Department and Houston METRO Alerts Facebook page.

HoustonHouston Metro