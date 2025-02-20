Train crashed with trailer in northwest Houston at North Post Oak Road
HOUSTON - A train became stalled in northwest Houston after it collided with a trailer truck Thursday morning.
Train crash on Hempstead Highway
The backstory:
The Houston Fire Department said firefighters were called at 7:03 a.m. to 9799 Hempstead Highway after a crash between a train and trailer.
Authorities say there were no injuries reported.
Two METRO routes were delayed due to the stalled train, according to Houston METRO.
