Traffic: Exit ramp lanes near US-59, Highway 288 stalled due to lost load

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The Brief Exit ramp lanes near US-59 northbound and Highway 288, near the Museum District, are stalled. An 18-wheeler crashed into a barrier and lost its load of chain-link fence. Houston Transtar camera shows vehicles maneuvering around the incident.



There may be some traffic delays near the Museum District after an 18-wheeler crash overnight on Thursday.

According to Houston police, a caller states a truck crashed into a barrier around Highway 288 and US-59 northbound, going towards Downtown Houston.

The crash caused the 18-wheeler to lose its load and spread into the freeway lanes.

At this time, the lanes are stalled. Vehicles can be seen on Houston Transtar driving around the incident.

No injuries have been reported at this time.