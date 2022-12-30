Trae Tha Truth charged with assault for attacking Z-Ro, Houstonians upset at the news

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking fellow Houston rapper Z-Ro over the summer. The incident was caught on camera.

A number of Houstonians say it’s disheartening to have a couple of Houston guys who are normally known for doing positive things make the news like this with one as a victim of a terrible assault and the other accused of carrying out the crime.

The video from August 2022 shows Houston rapper Z-Ro, whose real name is Joseph Wayne McVey IV, being viciously beaten. According to Houston Police. Trae Tha Truth, whose real name is Frazier Othel Thompson III, is the man in the orange t-shirt, along with several other men who are hitting and kicking Z-Ro as he’s on the ground shielding his face.

Thompson, a Houston rapper and activist, is now charged with Misdemeanor Assault.



"I think it’s definitely disappointing. I mean when you have somebody who’s supposed to be a role model in the community and doing all these great things, potentially kids are looking at him and looking to follow him," says Houston Resident Tracee Jones.

Trae Tha Truth is out of jail on a $100 bond.

Z-Ro's attorney posted on social media saying Trae the Truth and Z-Ro are former business partners and Z-Ro agreed to the Houston Police Department’s interview after he "offered to squash this matter in a boxing ring for charity. That request was denied." The statement goes on to say, "Responding to street violence with street violence only results in more men being imprisoned in a nation where far too many citizens languish in prison."



"One minute you're talking something positive then you’re crushing against another man. So it’s on their character. They got to squash that to make it better, so we can come right together as a community. So we can look at them the way we have been looking at them as leaders," says Houston resident Paula Govain.

According to court documents, the two were outside a downtown restaurant in August, and Z-Ro is quoted in the document saying Trae Tha Truth asked to speak with him and "sucker punched" him. The document goes on to say Z-Ro had his watch, bracelet, and sunglasses taken during the attack.



"Trae Tha Truth, he does a lot of stuff for a lot of people. He’ll get passed it. His good outweighs the ugly," says Houston resident Kayla who chose not to give her last name.

Trae Tha Truth declined to comment for this report, but he’s due in court on the Assault charge next Friday.