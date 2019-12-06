Toys 'R' Us returns to Houston with new Galleria store

Toys “R” Us is making a comeback in Houston. The new store in The Galleria is the second of only two locations opening this year in the United States.

The new Houston location is set to open on December 7 in a smaller space that will bring an “immersive modern shopping experience where products are off the shelves and in the hands and imaginations of customers,” the company says.

A look inside the new Toys "R" Us store in Houston.

The new store, located on Level 2 of the Galleria, will offer interactive hands-on play experiences.

Kids can climb up Geoffrey's Tree House. The stairs have the words "I don't want to grow up. I'm a Toys 'R' Us Kid!"

A look inside the new Toys "R" Us store in Houston.

The store will also host events like brand demonstrations, author visits, character meet and greets and more.

Sale associates will help with purchases and online sales. Touch screen displays will also help customers purchase items that are not available in store.

A look inside the new Toys "R" Us store in Houston.

The first Toys "R" Us location to reopen welcomed customers on November 27 in Paramus, New Jersey.

Tru Kids, which was established in January 2019, now manages the Toys “R” Us, Babies “R” Us and Geoffrey the Giraffe brands.

Tru Kids teamed up with Target Corp. earlier this year to launch Toysrus.com. The site features product reviews and directs customers to a buy button at Target.com to complete the purchase.

