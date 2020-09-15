Torchy's Tacos' queso now sold at grocery stores

article

Torchy's Tacos fans can now dip into the famous Green Chile Queso at any time because it's now being sold at the grocery store.

The Austin-based taco chain is making its queso and Diablo Sauce available for purchase at select Whole Foods for the first time ever.

Texans will be among the first to buy as there are approximately 40 Whole Foods locations in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana participating.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Torchy’s Green Chile Queso is available for $7.99 for an 11.5-ounce jar and can be found in the refrigerated section at Whole Foods, while Torchy’s Diablo Sauce is $9.99 for a 6.7-ounce bottle and is located in the hot sauce aisle.

To get the Torchy’s restaurant experience at home, the restaurant recommends heating Green Chile Queso and serving it with a scoop of fresh guacamole, cotija cheese, cilantro, and a drizzle of Diablo Sauce.

Advertisement

Below is the list of participating Whole Foods in the greater Houston area:

- Bellaire Whole Foods – carrying Green Chile Queso

- Champions Whole Foods – carrying Green Chile Queso

- Kirby Whole Foods – carrying Green Chile Queso

- Katy Whole Foods – carrying Green Chile Queso

- Midtown Houston Whole Foods – carrying Diablo Sauce and Green Chile Queso

- Montrose Whole Foods – carrying Diablo Sauce and Green Chile Queso

- Post Oak Whole Foods – carrying Diablo Sauce and Green Chile Queso

- Sugarland Whole Foods – carrying Diablo Sauce and Green Chile Queso

- Voss Whole Foods – carrying Diablo Sauce and Green Chile Queso

- The Woodlands Whole Foods – carrying Green Chile Queso

- Westchase Whole Foods – carrying Diablo Sauce